OIC Strongly Condemns the Continued Israeli Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed its strong condemnation, for the storming and desecrating of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, ministers in the Israeli occupation government, and members of the Knesset, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and performing their racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed its strong condemnation, for the storming and desecrating of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, ministers in the Israeli occupation government, and members of the Knesset, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and performing their racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.



The OIC considered this as an extension of the repeated violations by Israel, the occupying power, of the sanctity of Holy Shrines and freedom of worship, and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law.

The OIC also denounced the so-called "flag march" organized by settlement associations inside the neighborhoods of the occupied city of Al-Quds, stressing that the city forms an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

It is also the capital of the State of Palestine, and all decisions and procedures taken by the Israeli occupation to Judaize it have no legal effect and are considered null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims all over the world and would fuel religious conflict, extremism and instability in the region.

It also renewed its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene in order to put an end to these serious Israeli violations, and to preserve the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sanctities in the occupied city of Al-Quds.