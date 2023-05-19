UrduPoint.com

OIC Strongly Condemns The Continued Israeli Incursions Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 11:46 AM

OIC Strongly Condemns the Continued Israeli Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed its strong condemnation, for the storming and desecrating of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, ministers in the Israeli occupation government, and members of the Knesset, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and performing their racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed its strong condemnation, for the storming and desecrating of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, ministers in the Israeli occupation government, and members of the Knesset, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and performing their racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.


The OIC considered this as an extension of the repeated violations by Israel, the occupying power, of the sanctity of Holy Shrines and freedom of worship, and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law.
The OIC also denounced the so-called "flag march" organized by settlement associations inside the neighborhoods of the occupied city of Al-Quds, stressing that the city forms an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

It is also the capital of the State of Palestine, and all decisions and procedures taken by the Israeli occupation to Judaize it have no legal effect and are considered null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.
Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims all over the world and would fuel religious conflict, extremism and instability in the region.

It also renewed its call to the international community to assume its responsibility and intervene in order to put an end to these serious Israeli violations, and to preserve the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sanctities in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Condemnation Geneva March Mosque Muslim Christian All Government OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

1 minute ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

33 minutes ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.