OIC strongly condemns the storming of the Embassy of Bahrain in Baghdad

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation of the storming of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and the subsequent acts of sabotage.

It considered this act a flagrant violation of international diplomatic norms and charters.



The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, called on the Iraqi Government to make every effort to protect diplomatic missions in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Al Othaimeen also called for prosecuting the perpetrators of the storming of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Baghdad and for bringing them to justice.