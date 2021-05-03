UrduPoint.com
OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Logar Province, Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:17 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on a student residence in Logar Province, Afghanistan, which resulted in casualties and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on a student residence in Logar Province, Afghanistan, which resulted in casualties and injuries.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Reiterating the OIC principled and firm stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, regardless of its motives and causes, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC support and solidarity with Afghanistan in combating terrorism.

