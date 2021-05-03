OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Logar Province, Afghanistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on a student residence in Logar Province, Afghanistan, which resulted in casualties and injuries

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Reiterating the OIC principled and firm stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism, regardless of its motives and causes, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC support and solidarity with Afghanistan in combating terrorism.