OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack In The City Of Jalkaio/ Somalia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack in the City of Jalkaio/ Somalia

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack which took place on Sunday 22 December 2019 and which targeted a hotel in the city of Jalkaio in the province of Medj in Somalia claiming several lives and causing many injuries among innocent people

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack which took place on Sunday 22 December 2019 and which targeted a hotel in the city of Jalkaio in the province of Medj in Somalia claiming several lives and causing many injuries among innocent people.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Somalia and wished prompt recovery to the injured.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s unwavering condemnation of all terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its steadfast support to the Somali Government in its battle against it.

