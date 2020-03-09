OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in the Tunisian Capital

He General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack carried out on 6 March 2020 in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, which claimed the life of a security officer and caused several injuries among the passers-by

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack carried out on 6 March 2020 in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, which claimed the life of a security officer and caused several injuries among the passers-by.



The General Secretariat expressed its sincere wishes of prompt recovery to the injured and its firm solidarity with the government and people of Tunisia, along with its support for their efforts in their battle against terrorism.

The General Secretariat further reiterated the OIC’s unwavering position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.