OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Diyala, Iraq
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:58 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate in the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The General Secretariat offered its condolences to the government and people of Iraq, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
It also reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its war against violence, extremism and terrorism.