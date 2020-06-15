OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diyala, Iraq

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate in the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate in the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.



The General Secretariat offered its condolences to the government and people of Iraq, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

It also reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its war against violence, extremism and terrorism.