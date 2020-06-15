UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Diyala, Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:58 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diyala, Iraq

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate in the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Diyala Governorate in the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.


The General Secretariat offered its condolences to the government and people of Iraq, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

It also reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its war against violence, extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Iraq Government OIC

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

14 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

31 minutes ago

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

31 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested, 1,350 grams charras recover ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.