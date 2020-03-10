UrduPoint.com
OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack On Two Villages In Burkina Faso

4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two Villages in Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack, that took place on Sunday 8th March 2020, in the villages of Dinguila and Barga in Northern Burkina Faso, killing 43 people and wounding many others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack, that took place on Sunday 8th March 2020, in the villages of Dinguila and Barga in Northern Burkina Faso, killing 43 people and wounding many others.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wished the wounded prompt recovery.

He expressed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the Government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism. Dr. Al Othaimeen reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

