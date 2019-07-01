UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Bombings In Tunis

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:59 PM

OIC strongly condemns the Terrorist Bombings in Tunis

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist bombings in Tunisia’s capital, Tunis on 27 June 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist bombings in Tunisia’s capital, Tunis on 27 June 2019.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al Othaimeen, affirmed the OIC’s support for and solidarity with the Tunisian Government in all measures it takes against terrorism and extremism. He expressed sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist bombings and reiterated the principled and firm position of the OIC, which condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Tunis June 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

OIC strongly condemns the storming of the Embassy ..

31 seconds ago

OIC condemns attack on Security Checkpoint in Nort ..

34 seconds ago

Passengers no more allowed to carry Naswar on flig ..

12 minutes ago

With proven technological track record, LG Electro ..

15 minutes ago

Student commits suicide in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

35 killed, several injured in IHK road mishaps

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.