OIC strongly condemns the Terrorist Bombings in Tunis

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist bombings in Tunisia’s capital, Tunis on 27 June 2019.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al Othaimeen, affirmed the OIC’s support for and solidarity with the Tunisian Government in all measures it takes against terrorism and extremism. He expressed sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist bombings and reiterated the principled and firm position of the OIC, which condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.