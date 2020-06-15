OIC Strongly Denounces Houthi Ballistic Missile Attack on Najran

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced in the strongest terms the Houthi militias’ drone attack on innocent civilians in the cities of Najran and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the launching of a ballistic missile from Saada Governorate towards the city of Najran

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced in the strongest terms the Houthi militias’ drone attack on innocent civilians in the cities of Najran and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the launching of a ballistic missile from Saada Governorate towards the city of Najran.

The missile was intercepted by the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, but its fragments injured some civilians.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, voiced his strong condemnation of this terrorist attack on innocent civilians, holding Houthi terrorist militias and those providing them with money and weapons, fully responsible for these terrorist acts.



The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, which strive to neutralize and destroy such ballistic capabilities in order to protect civilians and preserve regional and international security, confirming the OIC’s full support for and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to counter such perilous terrorist action.