OIC Takes Balanced Stand on Ukraine Despite Pressure From US, Allies - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) continues to take a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, despite serious pressure from the United States and its allies, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OIC Ramazan Abdulatipov told Sputnik.

"The OIC has taken a balanced position regarding the Ukrainian crisis since the start of the special military operation. I repeat once again � despite serious pressure from the United States and its satellites, countries of the Muslim world and the OIC did not impose sanctions against Russia," Abdulatipov said.

The OIC seeks to develop cooperation with Russia, the permanent representative added.