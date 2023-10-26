Open Menu

OIC Terms Israel’s Statement Against UN Secy Gen An ‘unacceptable Political Blackmail’

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 05:48 PM

OIC terms Israel’s statement against UN Secy Gen an ‘unacceptable political blackmail’

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Thursday condemned in the strongest terms the unethical and illegal announcement by Israel after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s speech, terming it an act of political blackmail against the UN and its Secretary-General

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Thursday condemned in the strongest terms the unethical and illegal announcement by Israel after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s speech, terming it an act of political blackmail against the UN and its Secretary-General.

Israel on Wednesday announced to refuse visas to UN officials after Guterres’ speech on the Gaza war.

Protesting the UN chief’s indirect criticism of Israel, Israel’s UN envoy said ‘The time has come to teach them a lesson’.

The OIC statement said it considered the Secretary-General’s speech at the Security Council to be in line with his duties and responsibilities derived from international law, international humanitarian law, as well as from the charter and resolutions of the United Nations.

The OIC also expressed its profound respect to the Secretary-General for the role of the United Nations agencies and their tireless efforts at all levels to stop the war crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, their land, and holy sites.

