OIC to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting to discuss Israeli violations in Jerusalem

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers at its headquarters in Jeddah next Wednesday, 17 July 2019.

The meeting will discuss Israeli violations in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, including the recent opening by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called "Pilgrims’ Path" under the town of Silwan, south of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The violations also include the confiscation of dozens of Palestinian land properties in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, threatening to demolish tens of houses as part of the policy of Judaization of the Holy City, displacing its inhabitants and changing its Arab identity.