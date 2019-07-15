UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC To Hold Ministerial Meeting On Situation In Jerusalem Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:07 AM

OIC to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Situation in Jerusalem Next Week

Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on July 17 to discuss Israeli violations in eastern Jerusalem, the international organization said in a statement on Sunday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on July 17 to discuss Israeli violations in eastern Jerusalem, the international organization said in a statement on Sunday.

"General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers at its headquarters in Jeddah next Wednesday, 17 July 2019. The meeting will discuss Israeli violations in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif," the statement read.

The violations, mentioned in the statement, included a recent opening by Israel of a 350-meter (382 yard) section of a pilgrims' path under the village of Silwan south of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

"The violations also include the confiscation of dozens of Palestinian land properties in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, threatening to demolish tens of houses as part of the policy of Judaization of the Holy City, displacing its inhabitants and changing its Arab identity," the statement added.

Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Gaza Jeddah Saudi Bank Jerusalem July Sunday 2019 Mosque Government Arab

Recent Stories

282 held over unrest in France after Algeria footb ..

2 minutes ago

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

9 minutes ago

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

12 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

12 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

27 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.