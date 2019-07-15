OIC to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Situation in Jerusalem Next Week

Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on July 17 to discuss Israeli violations in eastern Jerusalem, the international organization said in a statement on Sunday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will meet in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on July 17 to discuss Israeli violations in eastern Jerusalem, the international organization said in a statement on Sunday.

"General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers at its headquarters in Jeddah next Wednesday, 17 July 2019. The meeting will discuss Israeli violations in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif," the statement read.

The violations, mentioned in the statement, included a recent opening by Israel of a 350-meter (382 yard) section of a pilgrims' path under the village of Silwan south of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

"The violations also include the confiscation of dozens of Palestinian land properties in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, threatening to demolish tens of houses as part of the policy of Judaization of the Holy City, displacing its inhabitants and changing its Arab identity," the statement added.

Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.