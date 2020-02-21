OIC To Host S A Lecture On "Countering Terrorism In Africa"

Jeddah (Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will host a lecture titled: Efforts and Initiatives to Fight Religious Extremism and Terrorism in Africa - The Nigerian Experience.Ambassador Issa Muhammad Al Kali, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Permanent Representative to the OIC, will deliver the lecture next Monday 24/2/2020.

This lecture is part of a series of lectures hosted by the OIC General Secretariat.

It addresses many vital areas of interest to the organization and its Member States.