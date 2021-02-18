OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in Election Observation

As part of the cooperation and coordination in the field of election observation, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (Election Observation Unit)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021) As part of the cooperation and coordination in the field of election observation, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (Election Observation Unit), which looks forward to boosting cooperation with leading international and regional organizations in the election observation, the United Nations General Secretariat (Electoral Assistance Division (EAD)), and the regional office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Amman held their periodic meeting on February 16, 2021, within the OIC's continuous efforts to enhance its capabilities in this field.

The meeting reviewed the election observation joint work plan and the road map and prospects for future cooperation areas.