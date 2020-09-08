OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

A delegation from the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Representation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Gulf on September 06, 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th September, 2020) A delegation from the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a virtual bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Representation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Gulf on September 06, 2020.

The two sides agreed to update the joint action plan geared towards consolidating the strategic partnership between the two organizations in humanitarian action and coordinate in all issues of common interest.

Amb.

Tariq Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, headed the General Secretariat's delegation while Mr.

Khaled Khalifa, the UNHCR regional representative for the Gulf, led the UNHCR delegation.

On the other hand, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them in all areas related to the situation of refugees in the Islamic world and means to implement the action plan in light of the current circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is worth noting that the two parties had agreed in November 2014 to establish a joint committee to enhance cooperation between the two organizations and prepare an action plan for cooperation on issues of concern to both sides.