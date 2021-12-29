UrduPoint.com

OIC Urges All Parties In The Republic Of Somalia To Exercise Restraint, De-escalate The Situation, And Reduce Tension

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 05:37 PM

OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escalate the Situation, and Reduce Tension

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Somalia. It urges all parties in Somalia to exercise restraint de-escalate the situation and reduce tension

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Somalia. It urges all parties in Somalia to exercise restraint de-escalate the situation and reduce tension.

The General Secretariat also calls on all political parties in Somalia to display wisdom, opt for dialogue, and ensure the implementation of the agreements of 17/9/2020 and 27/5/2021, which form the basis for completing the electoral process and promoting development in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia All OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memoria ..

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memorial

2 minutes ago
 80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are du ..

80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are due to cardiovascular

2 minutes ago
 France replace Austria in ATP Cup

France replace Austria in ATP Cup

2 minutes ago
 Russia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defens ..

Russia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defense Systems in Arctic Region - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants gun down ANF constable

Unknown assailants gun down ANF constable

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.