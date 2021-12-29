OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escalate the Situation, and Reduce Tension

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Somalia. It urges all parties in Somalia to exercise restraint de-escalate the situation and reduce tension

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows with concern the recent political developments in the Republic of Somalia. It urges all parties in Somalia to exercise restraint de-escalate the situation and reduce tension.

The General Secretariat also calls on all political parties in Somalia to display wisdom, opt for dialogue, and ensure the implementation of the agreements of 17/9/2020 and 27/5/2021, which form the basis for completing the electoral process and promoting development in the country.