OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:28 PM

An OIC Training Workshop on Vaccine Cold Chain Management has opened on 01 October 2019 in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, under the patronage of H.E. Nila Moaloek, Indonesian Minister of Health

Jakarta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) An OIC Training Workshop on Vaccine Cold Chain Management has opened on 01 October 2019 in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, under the patronage of H.E.

Nila Moaloek, Indonesian Minister of Health. The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the OIC General Secretariat; World Health Organisation (WHO); some members of the diplomatic missions accreditated to Indonesia; and other Indonesian high-ranking officials.

The training workshop was organised by the Ministry of Health of Indonesia in cooperation with the OIC General Secretariat and it was conducted by the newly launched OIC Centre of Excellence for Vaccines and Bio-technology products as part of the OIC efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the production of vaccines.

H.E. the Secretary General, in a statment read out in his name by Amb.

Askar Mussinov, Assistant Secretary General for Science & Technology, called on the participants in the workshop to sieze the opportunity and build useful networks for joint action to achieve self-reliance in the production and supply of quality, safe and affordable vaccines among the OIC Member States.

He further underscored the centrality of health to the overall well being and socio-economic development of OIC Member States. In her key note speech, the Minister of Health of Indonesia commended the OIC for its commitment to fostering cooperation among Member States in various aspects of human development.

The Minister pledged Indonesia’s readiness to help other OIC Member States in buiding the necessary capacities and experise in pharmaceutical production including vaccines.

