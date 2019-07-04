OIC warns of hate speech against Muslims in Sri Lanka

(@imziishan)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned of an increase in anti-Muslim incidents in Sri Lanka.

"OIC has been monitoring closely the situation of Muslims in Sri Lanka," the group of 57 member-states said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

The Jeddah-based group voiced its concerns over the "rise in incidents of intimidation, anti-Muslim rhetoric and hate speech promulgated by certain groups in the country." It also renewed its call on the Sri Lanka authorities "to counter firmly the spread of rhetoric of hatred and intolerance, while ensuring the security and safety of the Muslim community in that country," The OIC also reiterated its "firm stance against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations," stressing that "terrorism has no religion and that no community should be held responsible for the actions of extremists.

"Muslims in Sri Lanka, who constitutes 9.2% of population, have faced severe hate attacks after nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts against some churches and hotels on April 21, killing over 250 people and injuring another 500. A day after the attacks, the Sri Lankan authorities declared a two-months state of emergency.