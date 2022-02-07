UrduPoint.com

OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report On Israeli Apartheid Against Palestinians

February 07, 2022

OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report on Israeli Apartheid against Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Amnesty International’s recent report on Israeli apartheid against Palestinians. Amnesty’s investigation shows that Israel imposes a “system of oppression and domination over Palestinians, which constitutes a crime against humanity.”

The OIC hailed the report as an international instrument, considering it yet another confirmation of the violations, crimes and racial policies of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The OIC called on the international community to take the necessary measures to hold Israel, the occupation force, to account for its violations, crimes and policies of apartheid against Palestinians.

