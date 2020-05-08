UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes And Congratulates The New Iraqi Government On Winning Confidence Of Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:48 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government headed by Mr Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and congratulated it on winning the parliament’s vote of confidence.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr YousefAl-Othaimeen, congratulated the new PM, wishing him and his government full success amid the challenges facing the Iraqi people. He reaffirmedthe Organization’s full and sustained support for the sovereignty, security, stability and development of Iraq.

