OIC Welcomes AU Summit’s Decision To Suspend Granting Israel AU Observer Status

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 04:17 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the African Summit to “suspend granting Israel the status of an observer member in the African Union (AU),”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision of the African Summit to “suspend granting Israel the status of an observer member in the African Union (AU),” considering that this decision is in line with the historical positions of the African Union countries in support of the just Palestinian cause, and comes in rejection of the policies of colonial settlement, ethnic cleansing and apartheid practiced by Israel against the Palestinian people.

The OIC emphasized that Israel, the occupying power, should not be rewarded for its grave violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

