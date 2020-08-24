UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Announcement By Libyan Presidential Council And House Of Representatives

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

OIC welcomes ceasefire announcement by Libyan Presidential Council and House of Representatives

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement of ceasefire throughout all Libyan territories, on 21 August 2020, by the Presidential Council and the House of Representatives

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th August, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement of ceasefire throughout all Libyan territories, on 21 August 2020, by the Presidential Council and the House of Representatives.


The General Secretariat stressed the need for rival parties to engage in an inclusive political dialogue for a permanent solution that would help drive security and stability in the country, establishing as a top priority the national interests of Libyans.
The importance of an enduring solution to the crisis is indisputable, the General Secretariat went on, as it would stand in the way of any external interference in Libya and prevent any threat to regional security and stability.

