OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement By Joint Forces Command Of The Coalition To Support Legitimacy In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen of the extension of the ceasefire for one month starting Thursday 23 April 2020, at the request of the UN SecretaryGeneral’s Special Envoy to Yemen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen of the extension of the ceasefire for one month starting Thursday 23 April 2020, at the request of the UN SecretaryGeneral’s Special Envoy to Yemen.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, praised this new humane initiative by the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, which coincides with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He expressed hope that this initiative would contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the success of the political efforts exerted to find a comprehensive and just political solution agreed on by the Yemenites, appease the suffering of the Yemeni people and counter the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The SecretaryGeneral reaffirmed the OIC’s support for the Yemeni people in these dire circumstances and for peace efforts in Yemen.

