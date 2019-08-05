OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in Sudan

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the signing of the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudanand considered it an important step for the formation of a transitional government

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the signing of the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudanand considered it an important step for the formation of a transitional government.

Al-Othaimeen stressed the significance of this agreement in the course of the political process in Sudan and the fulfillment of the requirements of the transitional period. In a statement on Sunday, 4 August 2019, Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC stand with Sudan at this delicate stage to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, stability and development.