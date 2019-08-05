UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

OIC Welcomes Constitutional Declaration Signed in Sudan

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the signing of the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudanand considered it an important step for the formation of a transitional government

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, welcomed the signing of the Constitutional Declaration by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change in Sudanand considered it an important step for the formation of a transitional government.

Al-Othaimeen stressed the significance of this agreement in the course of the political process in Sudan and the fulfillment of the requirements of the transitional period. In a statement on Sunday, 4 August 2019, Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC stand with Sudan at this delicate stage to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, stability and development.

Related Topics

Sudan August Sunday 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Visit of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehm ..

12 seconds ago

OIC Expresses Concern about the Deteriorating Situ ..

15 seconds ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 208 inmates

6 minutes ago

Executive Secretary of UNCCD admires Malik Amin As ..

10 minutes ago

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

11 minutes ago

Students stage protest against Dera board

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.