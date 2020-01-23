UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes ICJ Decision Ordering Myanmar To Stop Genocide Against Rohingya

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:33 PM

OIC welcomes ICJ decision ordering Myanmar to stop genocide against Rohingya

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the unanimous decision taken today 23 January 2020by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to order provisional measures to prevent further acts of genocide against the Rohingya from occurring in Myanmar

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the unanimous decision taken today 23 January 2020by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to order provisional measures to prevent further acts of genocide against the Rohingya from occurring in Myanmar.

The case, by The Gambia, as Chair of the OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Human Rights Violations Against the Rohingya, included a request for provisional measures to protect the Rohingya minority from further genocidal actions by Myanmar during the pendency of the case against Myanmar.

In its decision the Court unanimously ordered Myanmar to take all measures to prevent the commission of all acts of genocide against the Rohingya, including killings, physical abuse, causing serious bodily or mental harm, burning of homes and villages, destruction of lands and livestock and inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction, and measures to prevent births.

Myanmar has also been ordered to preserve all evidence related to the allegations of the crime of genocide.

Myanmar is further ordered by the Court to present a report after four months, and then every six months thereafter, on its compliance with the Order.

The OIC calls upon Myanmar to fully comply with the Order of the Court. It urges the international community to extend further support to the legal efforts for justice and accountability for the Rohingya people and to redouble all diplomatic and political endeavors to ensure the safety and protection of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

