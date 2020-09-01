OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Sudan

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, welcomed initialing in the South Sudan capital, Juba, of Sudan peace agreement

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, welcomed initialing in the South Sudan capital, Juba, of Sudan peace agreement.



Describing the deal as a historic breakthrough, he expressed hope that it will usher in a new era of stability and prosperity for all the people of the Sudan, stressing that the parties to the agreement have proven to the wider international community that the interest and security of their country is above all other considerations.

He appealed to other parties to engage in earnest negotiations with the Transitional Government of Sudan (TGS) for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in all Sudan.



Dr Al-Othaimeen also praised the government of South Sudan for their important role in mediating the peace talks, thanking regional and international partners for their overwhelming support throughout the process.

The OIC is fully committed to supporting the Sudan, the Secretary General emphasized, commending the country’s outstanding role in the OIC’s efforts to promote solidarity among Muslims and consolidate joint Islamic action.