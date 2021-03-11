UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes Libyan Government’s Winning Of Parliament Confidence Vote

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:35 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the winning of the Parliament’s vote of confidence by the National Unity Government in Libya, led by Mr. Abdelhamid Dbeibah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11rd March, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the winning of the Parliament’s vote of confidence by the National Unity Government in Libya, led by Mr. Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the new Libyan Government and people, hoping that this step will pave the way for further steps towards reconciliation and the establishment of the foundations of peace, security, stability and development throughout Libya.

On this occasion, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC’s full support for Libya at this delicate historical juncture.

