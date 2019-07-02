OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships and Cooperation with the United Nation’s Alliance of Civilizations

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received on 2 July 2019, the UN Secretary General’s High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, H.E. Miguel Angel Moratinos, and the Chief of Cabinet of the UNAoC, MsNihal Saad, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, the OIC delegates led by Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian and Social Affairs

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received on 2 July 2019, the UN Secretary General’s High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, H.E. Miguel Angel Moratinos, and the Chief of Cabinet of the UNAoC, MsNihal Saad, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, the OIC delegates led by Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian and Social Affairs.

Amb. Tarig Ali Bakheet and the UNAoC delegates exchanged views on various challenging global issues of mutual interest.

H.E. Miguel Angel Moratinos expressed the Alliance’s intention to revitalize relations and strengthening partnership with the OIC, particularly through concrete actions at multiple areas of collaboration, including inter-civilizational dialogue, countering violent extremism, and combating Islamophobia. Both organizations emphasized on the reactivation of frequent contacts and working together on the existing MoU and Plan of Actions to strengthen bilateral relations.