OIC Welcomes New Iraqi Government And Parliament’s Vote Of Confidence

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 OCT, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the formation of a new Iraqi government under the leadership of Mr Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the vote of confidence it received.

On this occasion, the Secretary-General of the OIC, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq and wished him and his government success amid the challenges facing the Iraqi people.

The Secretary-General renewed the OIC’s continued full support for Iraq’s sovereignty, security, stability and development.

