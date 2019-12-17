UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes Overwhelming Vote To Renew UNRWA Mandate And Hails Invitation For OIC To Sit On Advisory Commission To UNRWA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the vote at the UN General Assembly on several draft resolutions, particularly the resolution on extending the mandate of UNRWA for additional three years, which has been adopted by an overwhelming majority

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 17th December, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the vote at the UN General Assembly on several draft resolutions, particularly the resolution on extending the mandate of UNRWA for additional three years, which has been adopted by an overwhelming majority. The OIC regarded the vote an international consensus on and commitment to support the rights of the Palestinian People and the right of return of the Palestinian refugees, based on Resolution 194.

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen commended the stance of the states that voted for the resolution, while calling on all states to translate this political support into financial assistance to enable UNRWA to continue to deliver basic services to the Palestinian refugees, until their issue is resolved permanently, in accordance with UN resolutions.

The Secretary General also welcomed the adoption by the General Assembly of a resolution that invites the OIC to attend, as Observer Member, the meetings of the Advisory Commission to UNRWA. He stressed that this would strengthen existing cooperation between the OIC and UNRWA, and help mobilize further political and financial support by the Member States to Palestinian refugees.

