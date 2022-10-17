OIC Welcomes Palestinian Factions’ Signing of Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing by the Palestinian factions of the Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation, considering that this is an important and positive step on the road to ending the division and restoring the national unity of the Palestinian people

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 OCT, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing by the Palestinian factions of the Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation, considering that this is an important and positive step on the road to ending the division and restoring the national unity of the Palestinian people.



The OIC also expressed its appreciation to the Republic of Algeria for sponsoring and hosting this dialogue, stressing its support for all efforts that contribute to achieving Palestinian national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.