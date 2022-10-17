UrduPoint.com

OIC Welcomes Palestinian Factions’ Signing Of Algeria Declaration Of National Reconciliation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 04:19 PM

OIC Welcomes Palestinian Factions’ Signing of Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing by the Palestinian factions of the Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation, considering that this is an important and positive step on the road to ending the division and restoring the national unity of the Palestinian people

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 OCT, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing by the Palestinian factions of the Algeria Declaration of National Reconciliation, considering that this is an important and positive step on the road to ending the division and restoring the national unity of the Palestinian people.


The OIC also expressed its appreciation to the Republic of Algeria for sponsoring and hosting this dialogue, stressing its support for all efforts that contribute to achieving Palestinian national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Palestine Road Algeria All Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

21 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

32 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

42 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.