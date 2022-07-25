OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the UN-brokered Türkiye-aided tripartite agreements signed in Istanbul by the Russian Federation and Ukraine as part of international efforts to allow grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC’s Secretary-General, praised the efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye and other regional and international parties to achieve this significant breakthrough, which ensures the provision of food supplies to many countries in the region, including some of the OIC’s Member States.

Brahim Taha stressed that this agreement is a beacon of hope in the right direction urging the parties to the conflict to make more diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful solution to stop war through a mutually satisfactory political settlement to which this agreement would be a prelude to end the conflict and enhance global security and stability.