OIC Welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Announcement On Conducting The 1442 Hajj

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:12 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that the Kingdom is determined to conduct 1442 Hajj in line with health, security and organization rules and protocols that will safeguard the health of pilgrims and visitors to perform their rites with comfort and ease and in a safe environment

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that the Kingdom is determined to conduct 1442 Hajj in line with health, security and organization rules and protocols that will safeguard the health of pilgrims and visitors to perform their rites with comfort and ease and in a safe environment.

The Secretary-General praised the constant care of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Islamic Summit, and the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Ibn Salman, may Allah preserve them, to enable guests of the Sacred House of Allah and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to perform their Hajj and Umra rites.

Al-Othaimeen hailed the maximum attention the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the OIC host country, attaches to the health and safety of the guests of Allah.

The Kingdom succeeded in ensuring that last year’s Hajj rites were conducted while optimum attention was paid to the health and safety of the pilgrims, through precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus, in keeping with the principle of preserving life, one of the five necessities contained in the objectives of the Islamic Sharia.

The Secretary-General affirmed that attention to the guests of Allah is part of the approach the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has followed since Allah bestowed on it the houour of custodianship of the two holy mosques. He also praised the huge capacities possessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to organize the Hajj rites under the circumstances wrought on the entire world by the coronavirus pandemic.

