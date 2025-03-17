OIC Welcomes Signing Of Border Demarcation Agreement Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.
The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.
In line with the OIC’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among its Member States, the Secretary-General hopes that this historic achievement will serve the interests of both countries and strengthen the foundations of peace between them and in the region as a whole.
The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Presidents of the two countries Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The signing ceremony was held in Bishkek during Rahmon's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.
In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The presidents of the two countries took part in the ceremony via video link. The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was closed after an armed border conflict in May 2021.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: M ..
Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
More Stories From World
-
Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignitaries and Business L ..2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, Highlights Community ..2 hours ago
-
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman2 hours ago
-
Seven projects opened for Feedback through 'Istitlaa' Platform2 hours ago
-
Iceland volcano could erupt at any moment, expert warns2 hours ago
-
China’s private rocket firm launches eight satellites into space2 hours ago
-
China's new consumption policies cover stock, real estate stability for first time2 hours ago
-
Madinah Bus App offers convenient travel during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
New Gwadar Airport to unleash full potential, become air bridge between Gwadar, regional countries: ..2 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation visits Austria for business cooperation2 hours ago
-
Chinese official calls for advancing legacy of 1995 World Conference on Women2 hours ago