OIC welcomes signing of Border Demarcation Agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

In line with the OIC’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among its Member States, the Secretary-General hopes that this historic achievement will serve the interests of both countries and strengthen the foundations of peace between them and in the region as a whole.

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Presidents of the two countries Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The signing ceremony was held in Bishkek during Rahmon's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The presidents of the two countries took part in the ceremony via video link. The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was closed after an armed border conflict in May 2021.