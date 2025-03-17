Open Menu

OIC Welcomes Signing Of Border Demarcation Agreement Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM

OIC welcomes signing of Border Demarcation Agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warmly welcomed the signing of the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulated the two countries on this historic achievement that turns the page on decades of disputes between them, restores understanding and harmony, strengthens mutual trust, and gives new impetus to the relations of cooperation and good neighborliness between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

In line with the OIC’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among its Member States, the Secretary-General hopes that this historic achievement will serve the interests of both countries and strengthen the foundations of peace between them and in the region as a whole.

The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Presidents of the two countries Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The signing ceremony was held in Bishkek during Rahmon's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The presidents of the two countries took part in the ceremony via video link. The border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was closed after an armed border conflict in May 2021.

Recent Stories

Finance Minister never made statement about govt e ..

Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: M ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajud ..

Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation

17 minutes ago
 Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant i ..

Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..

11 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

31 minutes ago
 Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gain ..

Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initi ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..

46 minutes ago
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again i ..

Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Austral ..

Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave

1 hour ago
 Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

2 hours ago

More Stories From World