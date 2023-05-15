OIC Welcomes Signing of Jeddah Declaration on the Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing of the Jeddah Declaration on the Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2023) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the signing of the Jeddah Declaration on the Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan.

H.E.

the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his hope that this declaration would be an important step towards ending the armed conflict in Sudan, once and for all, and enhancing security, peace and stability.

The Secretary-General commended the strenuous efforts of good offices made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America in reaching this declaration, and stressed the importance of the signatory parties' commitment to its provisions to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and health assistance to those affected by the current difficult humanitarian situation in Sudan.



The Secretary-General indicated the need to continue serious work within the framework of the joint Saudi-US initiative, with the aim of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire and resolving the Sudanese crisis within the framework of peaceful dialogue.

The Secretary-General called upon the Sudanese parties to give priority to the supreme national interest of Sudan in order to preserve its unity and its state institutions and achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, political stability and economic development.