OIC Welcomes Sri Lankan Government’s Decision Permitting Burial of Muslim Coronavirus Victims

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision by the Sri Lankan government to end compulsory cremation of Muslims victims of COVID-19 and allow their burial

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the decision by the Sri Lankan government to end compulsory cremation of Muslims victims of COVID-19 and allow their burial.

For the record, the General Secretariat with Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen as its head, on more than one occasion, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and from the time a ban was first imposed on the burial of Muslims victims of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, called upon Sri Lankan authorities to stop compulsorily cremating Muslims dying of novel coronavirus and allow their burial as per rituals in the Muslim faith. For his part, the Secretary General addressed concerns over the issue of the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 Muslim victims in Sri Lanka to the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 23.

While commending the Sri Lankan authorities’ response, following petition and calls led by the OIC for an end to the mandatory cremation of Muslim coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka, the OIC reiterates unrelenting dedication to follow up on the situation, and uphold the interests, of Muslim communities and minorities in non-Member States. The hope is that the Sri Lankan government’s decision to lift ban on burial of coronavirus victims will help preserve the rights of Muslims there, the OIC General Secretariat stated.