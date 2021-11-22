OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement between Sovereign Council Chairman and Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the new political agreement signed on 21 November 2021 by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Nov, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the new political agreement signed on 21 November 2021 by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk. The signing was made possible by the national initiative led by some Sudanese parties and the regional and international efforts in support of this important step that will help to defuse the crisis in Sudan and lead to a comprehensive and sustainable solution to all issues of the transition period.

OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, praised the return to the constitution track, reiterating that this agreement is an important development for the restoration of political stability to Sudan and conclusion of the democratic transition instituted under the constitutional declaration signed on 17 August 2019.

He also lauded the wisdom of the Sudanese people and the spirit of national responsibility exhibited by the political actors and leaders, adhering to dialogue to reach solutions fostering security, peace and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The OIC has remained a supporter of Sudan and the transition government since it was formed, and was a witness to the signing of the political declaration on 17 August 2019.

