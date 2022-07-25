H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on July 22, 2022, rejecting Myanmar’s preliminary objections to the case brought by The Gambia under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022) H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on July 22, 2022, rejecting Myanmar’s preliminary objections to the case brought by The Gambia under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention).

This landmark ruling followed a previous court order dated January 23, 2020, which imposed emergency “provisional measures” on the government of Myanmar to prevent genocidal acts, ensure military and police forces do not commit genocide, preserve evidence of genocidal acts and report back on its compliance within four months.

In this regard, the Secretary-General welcomed this historic and unprecedented ruling aimed at achieving justice, equity, and accountability for the Rohingya people, expressing his hope that this ruling would contribute to mobilizing the necessary momentum for effective international action that would provide more support for the Rohingya people and contribute to finding a final solution to their constant affliction.

The Secretary-General reiterated the OIC’s firm and supportive position for the Muslim Rohingya people and the call to ensure their safety and security, restore their fundamental rights, including their right to full citizenship, and create favorable conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of all Rohingya refugees and internally displaced persons to their homeland.

The ICJ’s session was attended by a delegation from the General Secretariat, the Gambian Minister of Justice, his legal team, and representatives of the Rohingya people.