OIC Welcomes The Launch Of UN-facilitated Dialogue In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 12:14 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the announcement by the UN that it stands ready to facilitate dialogue between all political actors in the Sudan to resolve the current crisis and build sustainable peace and democracy in the country

The General Secretariat affirmed support to dialogue and reconciliation efforts at the regional and global levels, engaging all Sudanese stakeholders to prioritize supreme national interests and realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development.

The OIC is committed to channel its full potential to facilitate dialogue in the current political transitional phase, in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat highlighted.

The Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, said the OIC stands with the Sudan to ensure security, stability, national unity, and prosperity for its people.

