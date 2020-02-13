UrduPoint.com
OIC Welcomes The Report On The List Of Business Enterprises Operating In The Illegal Israeli Settlements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:08 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on business enterprises involved in activities relating to Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th February, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on business enterprises involved in activities relating to Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The considered that this important step contributes to the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people and to strengthening adherence to the principles of international law and relevant UN resolutions.
The OIC affirms that all Israeli settlement activities in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including the city of Al-Quds, constitute a violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.


It called, in this regard, on the UN and its specialized organs, especially the Human Rights Council (HRC), to follow up on the implementation of their relevant resolutions, ensure that all business enterprises stop their activities, which contribute to the consolidation of the Israeli occupation system and its illegal settlement policies, and endeavour to strengthen mechanisms of accountability for all violations being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

