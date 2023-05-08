OIC Welcomes the Saudi-US Initiative to bring the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to Negotiating Table in Jeddah

UrduPoint.com

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, welcomed the joint initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to hold initial talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces, on Saturday, 6 May 2023, in the city of Jeddah

Hissein Taha welcomed this initiative, which is in line with the communiqué adopted by the Organization's Executive Committee at its last meeting on Wednesday, 3 May 2023, which called for an immediate halt to the military escalation in order to preserve the gains of the Sudanese people, in view of the heavy loss of life and the destruction of the infrastructure.

This makes it possible to give priority to dialogue by showing restraint and wisdom, and returning to the negotiating table as soon as possible in order to continue the peaceful efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis.


He called on the negotiating delegations of the two respective parties to work to stabilize the humanitarian truce and ensure the delivery of humanitarian and health assistance to the affected people, and to work hard to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The national interest of Sudan must thus prevail in order to preserve its unity and State institutions and to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, political stability and economic development.
He once again appreciated the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit, for its good offices and contacts with the Sudanese brothers and the regional and international parties concerned, with a view to reaching an immediate agreement.

