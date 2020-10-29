OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Conference on Two States Solution during the UN Security Council Session

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has welcomed the positive international position, that supported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's call to hold an international peace conference, in cooperation with the International Quartet

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has welcomed the positive international position, that supported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's call to hold an international peace conference, in cooperation with the International Quartet, with participation of all concerned parties, to achieve the vision of the two-state solution in accordance with international law, United Nations resolutions and the agreed upon references, leading to an end to the Israeli occupation, and the achievement of The two-state solution based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.



The Islamic Group participated in the session via a speech delivered on behalf of the OIC, in the open session held by the Security Council on Monday, October 26, 2020 to discuss the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s call.

The Islamic Group joined the UN Security Council member states that backed and supported President Mahmoud Abbas’s call. It also expressed its rejection of annexation and colonial settlement measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.