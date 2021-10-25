OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation of the Houthis

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation for the statement, issued by the Security Council, which condemned the attacks perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militias against the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian installations

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation for the statement, issued by the Security Council, which condemned the attacks perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militias against the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian installations.

The Secretary General said that the condemnation underlines the special importance members of the Council attach to the crisis in Yemen. It also reflects an awareness of the importance of a political settlement of the crisis to contain its adverse impact resulting from the terrorist Houthi militias’ rejection of calls for a cease-fire and their refusal to engage positively in political negotiations leading to a restoration of peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

Such attitude leads to further deterioration of the humanitarian situation due to their continued blockade of cities, shutting off humanitarian assistance from Yemeni areas where it is needed.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the Security Council for a decision they took as part of their responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security. The statement also gives momentum to Saudi Arabia’s endeavours, regionally and internationally in support of a comprehensive peaceful resolution to the Yemeni crisis.