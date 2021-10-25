UrduPoint.com

OIC Welcomes The UN Security Council Condemnation Of The Houthis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:37 PM

OIC Welcomes the UN Security Council Condemnation of the Houthis

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation for the statement, issued by the Security Council, which condemned the attacks perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militias against the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian installations

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation for the statement, issued by the Security Council, which condemned the attacks perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militias against the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian installations.

The Secretary General said that the condemnation underlines the special importance members of the Council attach to the crisis in Yemen. It also reflects an awareness of the importance of a political settlement of the crisis to contain its adverse impact resulting from the terrorist Houthi militias’ rejection of calls for a cease-fire and their refusal to engage positively in political negotiations leading to a restoration of peace and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

Such attitude leads to further deterioration of the humanitarian situation due to their continued blockade of cities, shutting off humanitarian assistance from Yemeni areas where it is needed.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the Security Council for a decision they took as part of their responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security. The statement also gives momentum to Saudi Arabia’s endeavours, regionally and internationally in support of a comprehensive peaceful resolution to the Yemeni crisis.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Condemnation Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sud ..

OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sudan and Calls for Dialogue

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announceme ..

Dr. Al-Othaimeen Praises Saudi Arabia's Announcement of Package of Measures to R ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-elec ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-election

14 minutes ago
 IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

23 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.