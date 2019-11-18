UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus And Positive Vote On Renewal Of UNRWA’S Mandate

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:55 PM

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and Positive Vote on Renewal of UNRWA’S Mandate

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the consensual UN vote in favor of a set of draft resolutions regarding Palestine at the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, particularly the resolution concerning the renewal of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA’s mandate for another three years by a majority of 170, with only two states voting against it

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the consensual UN vote in favor of a set of draft resolutions regarding Palestine at the General Assembly’s Fourth Committee, particularly the resolution concerning the renewal of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East UNRWA’s mandate for another three years by a majority of 170, with only two states voting against it.
The OIC considered this stand as an international commitment and consensus in favor of supporting the Palestinian people’s rights including the refugees’ right to return to their homestead in accordance with UN resolution No.

194.
OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, applauded the stand of those states that voted, in their overwhelming majority, in favor of the resolution and called on all of them to further concretize this political support through financial contributions to enable UNRWA to continue benefiting the Palestinian refugees of its much needed services until the final settlement of their national cause in line with adopted UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Palestine Vote Homestead All Refugee

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

4 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

7 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

13 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

10 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visi ..

10 minutes ago

PTI to continue stand with fair accountability pro ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.