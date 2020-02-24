OIC Welcomes US-Taliban Agreement on Reduction of Violence in Afghanistan

He Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Taliban, in consultation with the Government of Afghanistan, on nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan paving the way for sustainable peace

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Taliban, in consultation with the Government of Afghanistan, on nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan paving the way for sustainable peace.

The OIC Secretary General Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC’s full support and readiness to offer help, in any way possible, towards successful advancement of the intra-Afghan talks through an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process as reaffirmed by the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and at the International Ulema Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan held in Makkah on 11 July 2018.