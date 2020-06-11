UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Women’s Advisory Council Holds Virtual Meeting To Discuss The Impact Of Coronavirus On Women In Member States

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss the Impact of Coronavirus on Women in Member States

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 11 June 2020 a virtual meeting of its Women’s Advisory Council. The meeting was held under the theme “Women in the OIC Member States and the coronavirus pandemic”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted on 11 June 2020 a virtual meeting of its Women’s Advisory Council.

The meeting was held under the theme “Women in the OIC Member States and the coronavirus pandemic”.
Presided over by Burkina Faso’s Minister of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action, Mrs Hélène Marie Laurence Ilboudou/Marchal, the meeting addressed the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on women and girls in the member States.

The objective was to formulate recommendations and propose policies and strategies to the Ministerial Conference on Women, to the Member States and to specialized OIC organs and institutions, to integrate gender perspectives in their response to COVID-19 and its consequences on women and girls.
Speaking on behalf of the OIC General Secretariat, the Assistant Secretary General for Cultural, Social and Humanitarian Affairs, Amb.

TareqBakheit, underlined that the pandemic has put the entire humanity to the test, pointing out that women, though less affected in number by the COVID-19 outbreak, bear the brunt associated with the crisis and the restrictive measures imposed by states to stem its spread.


What makes the situation worse, he pointed out, is that the OIC Member States, most notably the least developed ones, have fragile public health systems, where populations are already facing countless threats to their health and livelihoods.

It is therefore paramount, he stressed, that the international community help the least developed countries (LDCs) to cope with the consequences and negative effects of the pandemic.
For her part, MrsMarchal warned that the spread of the virus may worsen the situation of women, explaining that the pandemic had varying effects on the livelihoods of both men and women.

She stressed that,the coronavirus has exacerbated inequalities for women, made violence in homes more frequent and led to higher levels of poverty within female communities across the OIC countries.

Related Topics

May June Women 2020 Family Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

1 minute ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

6 minutes ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.