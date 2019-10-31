UrduPoint.com
OIC Women’s Advisory Council To Hold Fifth Meeting At General Secretariat

The OIC Women’s Advisory Council is convening its fifth meeting at the Jeddah-based General Secretariat, on 3-4 November 2019, at the invitation of the Chair of the seventh session of the Islamic Ministerial Conference on Women, Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Women, National Solidarity, Family and Humanitarian Action, with the coordination of the OIC General Secretariat

The meeting will review the outcome of the two working groups established during the Council’s fourth meeting on the strategy to publicize the OIC Plan of Action for the Advancement of Women (OPAAW).
In the presence of Burkinabé minister of women’s affairs, Ms Hélène Marie Laurence Ilboudo Marcha, the meeting will further refine the OIC Gender Policy Concept Paper, and review preparations for the OIC to partake in the 64th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), planned to take place in the United Nations Headquarters in New York in March 2020.


Participants will also explore avenues to implement the resolutions of the seventh Islamic Ministerial Conference on women (Ouagadougou, 2018), and the ways to enhance the status of Palestinian women.
The Council is composed of nine members representing the OIC three geographical regions (Arab, Africa and Asia).

