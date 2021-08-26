UrduPoint.com

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack On Military Outpost In Niger

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:12 PM

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed militants that targeted a military outpost in southern Niger

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021)The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed militants that targeted a military outpost in southern Niger.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the soldiers who fell victims to that heinous terrorist operation, defending the integrity of the Nigerien territories, and to the government and people of the Republic of Niger, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The General Secretariat reiterates the OIC’s firm position, which condemns terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need to support the efforts of the Republic of Niger and the Sahel countries in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Niger All Government OIC

Recent Stories

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 PCB's 35th episode is out now

PCB's 35th episode is out now

12 minutes ago
 Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectation ..

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

18 minutes ago
 Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

23 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

29 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.