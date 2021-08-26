OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed militants that targeted a military outpost in southern Niger

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021)The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed militants that targeted a military outpost in southern Niger.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the soldiers who fell victims to that heinous terrorist operation, defending the integrity of the Nigerien territories, and to the government and people of the Republic of Niger, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The General Secretariat reiterates the OIC’s firm position, which condemns terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need to support the efforts of the Republic of Niger and the Sahel countries in combating terrorism and violent extremism.