OICSecretary General Receives Somali Deputy Prime Minister

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,Dr. YousefAl-Othaimeen, received on 2 December 2019, Mr. Mohammed Mahdi Gulaid,Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia along with his accompanyingdelegation.

The Secretary General assured his guest of the OIC’s consistent readinessto avail Somalia of itsresources in support of its peace and stability in line with theresolutions issued by theCouncil ofForeign Ministers and the latest IslamicSummit held in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

The two sides discussed the political andsecuritysituations in Somalia and ways to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the OIC and Somalia particularly following the upgrading of the OIC’s office in Mogadishu to an integrated diplomatic mission.

On another front, the two parties discussed the efforts made in the fight against terrorism and extremism and for the consolidation of peace, security, stability and development.

On his part, the Somali Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the sustained support, which theOIC has been extendingtoSomaliain all areas.