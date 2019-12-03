UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OICSecretary General Receives Somali Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:54 PM

OICSecretary General Receives Somali Deputy Prime Minister

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,Dr. YousefAl-Othaimeen, received on 2 December 2019, Mr. Mohammed Mahdi Gulaid,Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia along with his accompanyingdelegation

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,Dr. YousefAl-Othaimeen, received on 2 December 2019, Mr. Mohammed Mahdi Gulaid,Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia along with his accompanyingdelegation.

The Secretary General assured his guest of the OIC’s consistent readinessto avail Somalia of itsresources in support of its peace and stability in line with theresolutions issued by theCouncil ofForeign Ministers and the latest IslamicSummit held in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

The two sides discussed the political andsecuritysituations in Somalia and ways to consolidate bilateral cooperation between the OIC and Somalia particularly following the upgrading of the OIC’s office in Mogadishu to an integrated diplomatic mission.

On another front, the two parties discussed the efforts made in the fight against terrorism and extremism and for the consolidation of peace, security, stability and development.

On his part, the Somali Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the sustained support, which theOIC has been extendingtoSomaliain all areas.

Related Topics

Somalia Prime Minister Makkah Mogadishu December 2019 All

Recent Stories

Waqas takes five wickets as Northern take control ..

5 minutes ago

Runs galore at SBP stadium as Central Punjab secur ..

26 minutes ago

Rescue Service 1122 organizes 3rd National CERTs c ..

28 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

 UK’s NCA accepts Malik Riaz settlement offer w ..

45 minutes ago

Syria Opposition Wants Constitutional Panel to Mov ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.